 Baseball Supporter Goes Viral for Raunchy Celebration After Los Angeles Dodgers Beat New York Yankees: Video
The incident happened after Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to lead the Dodgers to the win

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Image: X

Los Angeles Dodgers female supporter has become an internet sensation following her wild celebration during the team's win over New York Yankees. The fan began twerking on another fan beside her making the celebration look raunchy.  The clip of the celebration hit social media and has been viewed in millions.

The incident happened after Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to lead the Dodgers to the win in Game 1 of the World Series on Saturday. The moment sparked celebrations in the crowd as the first baseman made his way around the bases.

Yankees save themselves from elimination

The Yankees stayed alive in the World Series by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4. Facing elimination for the first time Anthony Volpe hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the third inning as the Yankees overcame the menace to defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 11-4, before a crowd of 49,354 at Yankee Stadium. The Dodgers lead the Series, 3-1, and the odds they cap off this season with their eighth championship in franchise history remains very high.

During the match, Freddy Freman made history becoming the sole player to hit home runs in six consecutive World Series games. He tied the record held by George Springer, who did it with the Houston Astros. Freeman's first home run of the series came in Game 1 when he hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Dodgers a 6-3 win in extra innings. Freeman seems to be well on his way to his second World Series title and first World Series MVP. 

