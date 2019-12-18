Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Match Preview, Stats, Match timings; Where to watch live-streaming in India

Spain's top two clubs-- FC Barcelona and Real Madrid FC-- are set to clash a in the first El Clasico of La Liga 2019/20 season at Camp Nou on December 19, Thursday (for India).
Both teams hold top two places on the points table with 35 points, with a better goal difference the Blaugrana leads the chart. But after the El Clasico clash it will get clear which side pushes its case on top.
The match has been delayed by two months after days of protest took place in Barcelona as nine Catalan separatist leaders were sentenced to jail for sedition over their role in the referendum.
Barcelona have won 72 La Liga games against Real Madrid more than any other side against the European giant, while Real Madrid have beaten Barcelona for 72 times in the competition. The winner of the contest will prevail in the rivalry.
Match Statistics:
Ernesto Valverde's side is one goal away from completing 400 goals in the fixture in all competitions and are four goals away from equalling Real Madrid's tally of 403.
Real Madrid haven't defeated Barcelona in their last six meetings (D2 L4), their most winless streak in a row against their arch-rivals remains seven.
Luis Suarez could become the third Barcelona player to score more than 10 goals against Los Blancos. Lionel Messi (18) and Cesar Rodriguez (12) are the other two players to score 10-plus goals against Real Madrid.
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has the chance to become the player with the most appearances in El Clasico history (43), surpassing Manolo Sanchís, Francisco Gento and Xavi (42 each).
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane remains unbeaten in his four managerial games at Camp Nou in all competitions (W2 D2) and he could become the first Real Madrid manager to remain unbeaten in five away Clasicos.
Where and when is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match being played?
The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match will be played on December 19, 2019, at Camp Nou.
What are the match timings of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico?
The match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico will kick-start at 12:30 AM according to IST.
Where to watch the tv and online live-streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico in India?
There won't be any live telecast for the match. However, Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico match will be streaming live on Facebook on La Liga's official page.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)