Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Match Preview, Stats, Match timings; Where to watch live-streaming in India

Spain's top two clubs-- FC Barcelona and Real Madrid FC-- are set to clash a in the first El Clasico of La Liga 2019/20 season at Camp Nou on December 19, Thursday (for India).

Both teams hold top two places on the points table with 35 points, with a better goal difference the Blaugrana leads the chart. But after the El Clasico clash it will get clear which side pushes its case on top.

The match has been delayed by two months after days of protest took place in Barcelona as nine Catalan separatist leaders were sentenced to jail for sedition over their role in the referendum.

Barcelona have won 72 La Liga games against Real Madrid more than any other side against the European giant, while Real Madrid have beaten Barcelona for 72 times in the competition. The winner of the contest will prevail in the rivalry.