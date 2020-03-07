Barcelona to sign Neymar and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez: Reports

Barcelona is looking forward to bolster their attacking line-up following injuries to key players Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele and according to Calciomercato, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and PSG star Neymar are the primary targets.
The Italian publication also believes Antoine Griezmann will depart after failing to make the expected impact, to make room for the primary targets. Reports suggest the Frenchman is linked with a move to Inter.
The 22-year-old Argentine from Inter has been on Barcelona's radar in the past six months after a series of impressive performances in the season in which he has scored 16 goals in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Neymar's return is a huge speculation after the Brazilian's interest seems to be somewhere down the drain in the French capital.
Earlier, Lionel Messi told Neymar that he is ready to quit FC Barcelona and make way for him, if needed, as the Catalan giants are looking to the Brazilian star as a replacement for the Argentine forward, according to reports.
According to France Football as quoted by The Sun, Messi sent a WhatsApp to his former teammate and Paris Saint Germain striker that read: "Only together can we win the Champions League.
"I want you to come back. In two years, I'm leaving, and you'll be alone, you'll take my place."
