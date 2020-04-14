Barcelona take legal action against former Vice President Rousaud over corruption allegations

Barcelona have decided to take legal action against its ex vice president Emili Rousaud after he alleged that one of the club's executives was using club funds for personal interest.

Six Barcelona board members have so far resigned from their respective positions in the aftermath of a proposed overhaul of the club's hierarchy.

According to goal.com, several members were informed by club president Josep Maria Bartomeu that they will have no part to play in the new-look team of directors, and that group included Rousaud, who had previously been tipped as one of the president's proposed successors.

On their way out, the resigned members called for the leadership to be reviewed as soon as possible, while Rousard took things one step further by alleging that someone from the board was benefitting from taking the club's money, Goal reported.

Meanwhile Barcelona denied all allegations: "In the face of grave and unfounded allegations made by Mr Emili Rousaud, the club's former Vice President, in a number of media interviews, the Board of Directors categorically denies any action that could be described as corruption and have agreed to bring the corresponding criminal action accordingly.

"In this regard, the Board wishes to emphasise that in the light of these allegations, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), the company in charge of conducting the audit on the monitoring services of social networks contracted by the club, have reiterated that its work is still ongoing and, therefore, is without any provisional or definitive conclusions.

"The Board of Directors have agreed that, once the audit is completed, it will analyse the content and conclusions derived from it, publish them, and will make their decisions and take appropriate measures based on their final result," the club statement read.