Barcelona swap Arthur Melo for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic

Spanish giant Barcelona and Italy's Juventus have confirmed the swap deal of Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic.
The two European elites conducted lengthy negotiations over the deal which will see Juventus pay Barca up to 82 million euros for Arthur, while Pjanic moves in the opposite direction for a 60 million euro fee, plus five million euros in variables, reports Xinhua news agency.
"FC Barcelona and Juventus FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Arthur Melo. The Italian club will pay 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in variables," read a Barcelona statement.
The Spanish club then announced Pjanic's arrival later on Monday. The 30-year-old will sign a four-year contract until the end of the 2023-24 season, with a buyout clause of 400 million euros.
The Bosnia and Herzegovina international joined Juventus from Roma in 2016, helping the Bianconeri win the Italian Serie A title three times.
Though both deals have been confirmed, both players are unable to play for their new clubs until the end of competition in the delayed 2019-20 season.
After signing a contract with Barcelona, Pjanic penned a heartfelt goodbye to the club, thanking everyone involved during his four years' stay.
Pjanic took to Instagram and wrote: "Breathe Mire, this is the refrain that I repeat in my mind, in the decisive moments of a game. And that's what I keep telling myself now, as I try to write what I'm feeling right now. I arrived four years ago to try and win everything. Because even when you can't, this is what an @Juventus player should always try to do."
"They have been four intense years, lived alongside great professionals but above all true friends, with whom I shared victories and records, but also bitter defeats one step away from the finish. Those were years in which I matured as a man and as a father. This is the city where Edin grew up, becoming the first fan of this team, and where with my family we have built the best memories of our life," he added.
Pjanic also thanked the club's fans for making him feel special every day.
"I think you never say enough thanks, and therefore: Thanks to the Agnelli family; Thanks to all the comrades who shared this path with me; Thanks to all the employees and staff members who helped me grow; Thanks to the fans who made me feel special every day," he said.
"Because if there is one thing I have learned, it is that there is no minimum time to fall in love. In the end, it is very simple: wear this shirt like a second skin, always give everything and, you will never be wrong. But now we have little time to lose and a lot to go on to win until the end of the season," Pjanic added.
(with inputs from agencies)
