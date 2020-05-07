Barcelona set to resume training after first-team players test negative for COVID-19

Barcelona squad is set to return to training after the club players barring Ousmane Dembele tested negative for COVID-19.

Dembele, was not available for the COVID-19 test owing to his injury but the Frenchman will now be undergoing the test on Monday, May 11.

In the wake of the pandemic coronavirus, all football leagues including La Liga has been suspended since March.

With other European leagues either announcing their return or cancellation, no official announcements have come from the Spanish football competition.

However, on Monday, the Spanish government granted permission to La Liga clubs to resume training this week, following which Barcelona announced that their first-team players will undergo coronavirus tests before resuming training.

"The football first team will be back at the Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday for the relevant medical tests ahead of starting training individually in the coming days," the club had said in a statement.

On May 4, La Liga announced that after the Spanish Ministry of Health's approval for the return of sports training sessions, players "will start training alone following medical tests carried out by club staff."

Barcelona stands first in the suspended La Liga standings.