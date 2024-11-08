 Banned! Cricket West Indies Punishes Pacer Alzarri Joseph After Public Spat With Skipper Shai Hope
West Indies were briefly down to 10 players before Joseph returned for the sixth over

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph received a two-match ban for actions during the 3rd ODI match against England in Barbados. During the match, Joseph marched off the pitch shortly after taking the wicket of Jordan Cox in a protest against the field set by West Indies skipper Shai Hope. West Indies were briefly down to 10 players before Joseph returned for the sixth over but did not bowl until the 12th.

Despite returning back to field , he once again left the field followingback-to-back misfields off his own deliveries, which resulted in England securing additional runs. Joseph later returned to complete his quota, finishing with figures of 2 for 45 in his 10 overs, taking the wickets of Cox and Dan Mousley.

Cricket West Indies released a statement which said,"Joseph's conduct fell short of CWI's standards of professionalism. Alzarri’s behavior did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds. Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged,"

Joseph later issued an apology stating, "I recognize that my passion got the best of me. I have personally apologized to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”

Sammy expresses concerns over Joseph's conduct

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy expressed concerns about Joseph's actions. Speaking to TalkSPORT, he called the behavior unacceptable and said that they need to talk about it. He further added that such conduct doesn't fit the culture he is trying to build in the team.

