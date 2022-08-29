e-Paper Get App

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: When and Where to watch Asia Cup 2022 tie; Live on TV and online

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
article-image

Bangladesh will be aiming to improve their ordinary T20 record against a confident Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Afghanistan pacers blew away the Sri Lankan batting in the opening game.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing their tournament opener. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will be aiming to improve their recent record in the shortest format, having won just two games out of 13 since the World Cup last year.

Afghanistan pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq had broken the backbone of Sri Lanka batting and their batters had chased down the 105-run target in 10.1 overs.

When: August 30 (Tuesday)

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Timing: 07:30 pm IST onwards

