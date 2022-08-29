Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: When and Where to watch Asia Cup 2022 tie; Live on TV and online

Bangladesh will be aiming to improve their ordinary T20 record against a confident Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Afghanistan pacers blew away the Sri Lankan batting in the opening game.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing their tournament opener. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will be aiming to improve their recent record in the shortest format, having won just two games out of 13 since the World Cup last year.

Afghanistan pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq had broken the backbone of Sri Lanka batting and their batters had chased down the 105-run target in 10.1 overs.

