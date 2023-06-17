Bangladesh Register The Biggest Test Win Of 21st Century, Steamroll Afghanistan By 546 runs

Bangladesh cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh's cricket team have registered their biggest win in red-ball cricket, steamrolling Afghanistan by 546 runs on day four of the first Test in Dhaka. The hosts' massive victory is the biggest of the 21st century as they bowled Afghanistan out for a mere 115 after setting them 661 for victory.

The 546-run victory is also the third highest in Test cricket history in terms of runs, behind England's 675 runs against Australia in 1928 and Australia's 562 runs versus England in 1934. Bangladesh started the day well in front as Afghanistan plummeted to 45-2.

Ebadot Hossain struck in the third over of the day, dismissing Nasir Jamal for a six, with the remaining wickets falling within the first session. The hosts batted first and piled on 382, headlined by Najmul Hasan Shanto's 146 off 175 deliveries, while Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 47 and 48 runs, respectively.

Bangladesh then eked out a 236-run lead by bowling the tourists out for 146 and centuries from Shanto and Mominul Haque left Afghanistan with a mountain to climb. Litton Das, leading Bangladesh in place of the injured Shakib al Hasan also made a quick-fire 66 off 81 deliveries.

Najmul Hasan Shanto wins the Player of the Match award for his twin centuries:

For his 146 and 124, Shanto received the Player of the Match award. Nevertheless, the bowlers were equally prolific, as Ebadot Hossain took four scalps in the first innings, while Taskin Ahmed repeated the feat in the second.

Bangladesh have also announced the squad for the three-game ODI series against Afghanistan, starting on July 5th. Tamim Iqbal will return to lead the side, with Taskin Ahmed also making a comeback after missing the ODI series against Ireland in Chlemsford last month.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim.