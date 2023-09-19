Bangladesh Pacer Tanzim Sakib Apologizes Over Misogynistic Comments On Facebook, Denies Hate Towards Women

Tanzim Sakib. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh rookie pacer Tanzim Sakib has apologized for his misogynistic comments that has been doing rounds over social media for the last 24 hours. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reached out to the youngster, who claimed that he did not mean to hurt anyone, but the board doesn't want any such posts in the near future.

Read Also Bangladesh Pacer Tanzim Sakib Under Fire Over Misogynist FB Post After Dream Debut vs India In Asia...

Tanzim has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons for hurting public statements with his facebook post from last year.

"If the wife works, the husband's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, the child's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged," the right-arm pacer posted on Facebook last year.

In yet another post, the 20-year-old warned men, stating that their mothers won't be modest if they tied the knot "a woman who is accustomed to free mixing with her male friends in a university."

"We have warned him so that he does not put up such posts in the future" - BCB

BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus spoke to reporters on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium saying that he posted it for his own self and denied any hatred towards women, citing the example of his mother. Yunus elaborated saying:

"We had a discussion with Tanzim Sakib and wanted to know about the Facebook post and he said that he did not post it to hurt anyone, rather he posted for his own self and even if it hurt someone, he is sorry for that. There is something regarding women and he said that he is taking all the responsibility for it and he insisted that the public assumption that he hates women is totally false because he said his mother is a woman so how could he hate women."

"He said he was sorry. We have warned him so that he does not put up such posts in the future and he said he will remain away from making such kind of comments."

Tanzim Sakib enjoyed a terrific international debut:

As far as Sakib's international exploits go, the youngster picked up figures of 7.5-1-32-2 against India in the Super 4 match in Colombo. The right-arm medium pacer's first international wicket was that of Rohit Sharma, dismissing the Indian skipper for a duck.

The Tigers stunned the Men in Blue in that match by 6 runs.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)