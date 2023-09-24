Frustrated Litton Das Breaks His Bat After Trent Boult Dismisses Him Cheaply In 2nd ODI (WATCH)

Litton Das smashes his bat on the ground. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Bangladesh's stand-in skipper Litton Das smashed his bat as he walked towards the pavilion after being dismissed cheaply in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Mirpur on Saturday. The right-handed batter smashed his bat on the ground in frustration, given he managed only 6 runs and top-edged to deep third man region.

The dismissal occurred in the 6th over of the innings as Bangladesh started slowly in their pursuit of 255. New Zealand's towering seamer Kyle Jamieson offered width, but Liton couldn't get the connection he wanted and sliced it to the third man fielder as Rachin Ravindra took the catch. To vent out his frustration, the 28-year-old knocked the bat multiple times on the floor.

The hosts had set themselves a tricky 255 to win after bowling the Kiwis out. However, their batting unit collapsed to lose by 86 runs eventually. The likes of Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad were the only standout batters as they made 49 and 44 runs, respectively.

Litton Das recalls Ish Sodhi after Bangladesh pacer affects a non-striker run-out:

Meanwhile, there were some incredible scenes during the 2nd ODI in Mirpur as the Bangladesh captain recalled Ish Sodhi after Hasan Mahmud ran him out at the non-striker's end. The incident occurred in the 45th over of the innings and the decision went to the third umpire. While the third umpire adjudged it out, Litton decided to recall Sodhi, who later hugged the bowler.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old caused significant damage with the bat, hitting three sixes in his 39-ball 35. He also took his career-best figures of 10-1-39-6 as New Zealand went 1-0 up in the series. The third and final ODI begins on September 26th.

