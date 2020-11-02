Bangalore racers rock in National Karting Championship

Bangalore: Bangalore boys Ruhaan Alva and Ishaan Madesh scored a grand double for the city in the Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship (X30 Classes) held here over the weekend.



Ruhaan, who won every race in Round 1 and Round 2, won three out of the four races in each of the two rounds to prove his superiority over the rest in the Junior Category. He has sealed the championship by building up a massive 41-point lead.



Two other Bangalore boys, Rohaan Madesh (109) and Akshat Mishra (71), are in line for the two runners-up trophies in this category.



Among Cadets too, Ishaan Madesh was in a class of his own, garnering 140 points in the four rounds. He failed to win only 1 out of the 8 races over Saturday-Sunday to emerge an easy victor.



Pune’s Sai Shiva Makesh (112) and Bangalore’s Anshul Sai (88) trail him in the championship race.



The Senior Category too proved to be a one-sided affair, with Coimbatore’s Suriya Varatan winning with a handsome margin. His total tally of 138 may well be beyond the reach of Chennai’s Nirmal Umashankar (111) and his own statemate Bala Prasath (85) in the final round.