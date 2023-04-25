Bandra Gymkhana Annual Rink Hockey Tournament 2023: Central Railway stop Bhilai Steel for title

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai ended the dream run of the visiting Bhilai Steel Plant, Chhattisgarh team by clinching a satisfying 3-1 victory in the Women’s Open final of the Bandra Gymkhana Annual Rink Hockey Tournament 2023 and played at the Gymkhana’s turf.

The Chhattisgarh outfit who had done well to go the distance, put up quite a strong challenge, but they were unable to halt the Central Railway girls who combined well and converted the chances that came their way to emerge champions.

Leading Central Railway’s charge to victory was the energetic Preeti Dubey who struck two goals while Kanchan Niddhi chipped in with one goal to complete the winning tally. Bhilai Steel Plant managed to pull one back through the tiring efforts of Reshmy K.K., but could not add to the tally and had to settle for second best.

Later, Mumbai Customs ‘A’ dished out another impressive performance and registered a comfortable 3-1 win against a spirited Republicans Sports Club in the Men’s Open final. Prolific goal-scorer Iktidar Ishrat was once again the star of Customs win as he scored two goals while seasoned forward Jayesh Jadhav added to clinch the team’s second successive title win. Customs had earlier last week defeated CTC 5-2 to win the WCG crown. Govind Nag scored the Republicans lone goal.

Dr. Cheryl Misquitta, President, Bandra Gymkhana presented the ‘Champions’ trophy and a cash prize of Rs 30,000 to Central Railway and the runners-up trophy and cash award of Rs 15,000 to the Bhilai Steel Plant outfit.

The victorious Customs team received the ‘Champions’ trophy and a cheque of Rs 50,000 from Indian women cricketer Jemima Rodrigues while Republicans claimed the runners-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Results (finals) - Women’s Open: Central Railway 3 (Preeti Dubey 2, Kanchan Niddhi) beat Bhilai Steel Plant, Chhattisgarh 1 (Rashmy K.K.).

Men’s Open: Mumbai Customs ‘A’ 3 (Iktidar Ishrat 2, Jayesh Jadhav) beat Republicans SC 1 (Govind Nag).