 ‘Band Karo Virat Kohli Se Opening Karana’: Netizens Urge India To Change Batting Order After Ex-Captain’s 5-Ball Duck vs AUS In T20 WC Super 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Band Karo Virat Kohli Se Opening Karana’: Netizens Urge India To Change Batting Order After Ex-Captain’s 5-Ball Duck vs AUS In T20 WC Super 8

‘Band Karo Virat Kohli Se Opening Karana’: Netizens Urge India To Change Batting Order After Ex-Captain’s 5-Ball Duck vs AUS In T20 WC Super 8

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and elected to field first against India.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Just when it looked like Virat Kohli was returning to form, the former Indian captain endured another failure as an opener. Australian new-ball seamer Josh Hazlewood got the better of him as Kohli tried to go for the pull and miscued it to the wind to depart for a five-ball duck in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in St. Lucia. In the process, the netizens want the right-hander to drop down the batting order.

Read Also
'Don't Know Why He Cops It': David Warner Hits Back At Virat Kohli's Critics Amid T20 World Cup 2024
article-image

The dismissal occurred in the 2nd over of the innings as Kohli decided to break the shackles after four dot balls. The former Indian captain took on the short-pitched delivery from Josh Hazlewood, but miscued at as Tim David covered some excellent ground to take the catch. The right-handed batter looked to be appearing in some form after a 28-ball 37 against Bangladesh, but suffered yet another failure in the high-voltage clash.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Virat Kohli's five-ball duck against Australia in T20 World Cup 2024:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Band Karo Virat Kohli Se Opening Karana’: Netizens Urge India To Change Batting Order After...

‘Band Karo Virat Kohli Se Opening Karana’: Netizens Urge India To Change Batting Order After...

'We Should Be Playing Afghanistan': Usman Khawaja Calls Out 'Hypocritical' Cricket Australia After...

'We Should Be Playing Afghanistan': Usman Khawaja Calls Out 'Hypocritical' Cricket Australia After...

AIFF Hits Back At Sacked Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac's Explosive Allegations

AIFF Hits Back At Sacked Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac's Explosive Allegations

'Watershed Moment': Netizens React As Riyan Parag Becomes The First Assamese Cricketer To Be...

'Watershed Moment': Netizens React As Riyan Parag Becomes The First Assamese Cricketer To Be...

'Don't Know Why He Cops It': David Warner Hits Back At Virat Kohli's Critics Amid T20 World Cup 2024

'Don't Know Why He Cops It': David Warner Hits Back At Virat Kohli's Critics Amid T20 World Cup 2024