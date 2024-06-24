‘Band Karo Virat Kohli Se Opening Karana’: Netizens Urge India To Change Batting Order After Ex-Captain’s 5-Ball Duck vs AUS In T20 WC Super 8

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Just when it looked like Virat Kohli was returning to form, the former Indian captain endured another failure as an opener. Australian new-ball seamer Josh Hazlewood got the better of him as Kohli tried to go for the pull and miscued it to the wind to depart for a five-ball duck in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in St. Lucia. In the process, the netizens want the right-hander to drop down the batting order.

The dismissal occurred in the 2nd over of the innings as Kohli decided to break the shackles after four dot balls. The former Indian captain took on the short-pitched delivery from Josh Hazlewood, but miscued at as Tim David covered some excellent ground to take the catch. The right-handed batter looked to be appearing in some form after a 28-ball 37 against Bangladesh, but suffered yet another failure in the high-voltage clash.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Virat Kohli's five-ball duck against Australia in T20 World Cup 2024:

66 runs in 6 inng 🤯 SR 97 — CR17 (@VK_CR1807) June 24, 2024

Just Amazing stuff by chokli 😭 — Jalaad 🔥 حمزہ (@SaithHamzamir) June 24, 2024

Nazar lg gyi Kohli ko — Paramdeep Singh (@Param_Sidhu77) June 24, 2024

Bhai se opening mat karwao yaar 😭 — Mr. Yamraj 🇮🇳 (@YamHaiiiHum) June 24, 2024

What has happened to him — 𝐀 𝐃 𝐔 💎 (@cricfootadnan) June 24, 2024

This World Cup is being the worst World Cup for Virat Kohli..! — Soyab_Z009 (@animals_zoo0) June 24, 2024

We are not expecting this from you Virat — Pankaj (@Pankaj41627) June 24, 2024