 BAN vs SA: South Africa Confirm October Tour For 2 Tests Despite Protests In Bangladesh; Name 15-Man Squad
The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, originally slated to take place in Bangladesh, was relocated to the UAE on August 20 due to concerns stemming from the anti-government protests.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
IANS

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has officially confirmed its upcoming tour to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting on October 21. The announcement came with a note that the squad for the series will be unveiled later on Monday.

In its statement, CSA outlined that a comprehensive security assessment was recently conducted by its Operations Manager, Team Security Manager, Safety and Security Consultant, along with a representative from the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA).

Green light on security arrangements

Based on the recommendations from this in-depth evaluation, which included an on-site inspection in Bangladesh, CSA has given approval for the tour. This will mark South Africa as the first team to visit Bangladesh for a bilateral cricket series following the political unrest and protests that led to the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina government.

The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, originally slated to take place in Bangladesh, was relocated to the UAE on August 20 due to concerns stemming from the anti-government protests. Following Hasina's departure to India, the country is now being overseen by an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

SA tour itinerary

According to the tour itinerary, the South African Test squad is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on October 16. The first Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, from October 21 to 25. The second match is set to take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from October 29 to November 2.

South Africa currently stands in sixth place on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, having played six matches, with two wins, three losses, and one draw.

To remain in contention for the WTC final at Lord's next year, South Africa must win five of their remaining six matches in the ongoing cycle.

SA squad for Bangladesh tour:

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne

