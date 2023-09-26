BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI: Mushfiqur Rahim Kicks The Stumps While Trying Save His Wicket; Watch Bizarre Dismissal

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim suffered an unfortunate dismissal during the third ODI against New Zealand in Dhaka on Tuesday when he accidentally kicked the stumps while trying to save his wicket.

The dismissal happened in the 16th over when Lockie Ferguson bowled a quick short delivery at Mushfiqur, who defended the ball but it bounced and spun back towards the stumps.

Mushfiqur tried to kick the ball away but missed his aim and hit the bails before his leg hit the stumps on the way down.

Mushfiqur was batting on 18 at the time and Bangladesh were reduced to 88 for 4 in 15.1 overs after his wicket. It was also Ferguson's first wicket in the innings.

Bangladesh got off to the worst-possible start as openers Tanzid Hasan (5) and Zakir Hasan (1) were dismissed in quick succession by Trent Boult and Adam Milne, respectively.

Towhid Hridoy also couldn't get going and got out to Milne on 18 before Mushfiqur's unfortunate dismissal.

Bangladesh struggle after winning toss

This happened after Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Shanto is still batting on 71 off 76 balls along with Mahedi Hasan on 9* with Bangladesh at 152 for 5 in 27 overs.

Bangladesh need to win this match to level the ODI series after the first game was washed out and New Zealand won the second by 86 runs.

Squads:

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson (c), Trent Boult

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Zakir Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed

