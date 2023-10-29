BAN vs NED, CWC 2023: Frustrated Bangladesh Fan Hits Himself With Slipper After 5th Straight Defeat; Video Goes Viral

Bangladesh cricket fan lashes out at players. | (Credits: Twitter)

A Bangladesh cricket fan expressed his frustration following the 2023 World Cup loss to the Netherlands at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The fan, who was present in the stadium for the critical clash, lashed out at the players for their poor performance, stating that they deserve harsh treatment.

Bangladesh started well with the ball, reducing the Dutch to 63-4 at one stage, but gave the advantage away as they eventually reached 229 on the back of skipper Scott Edwards' 68. Later, they came out all guns firing with the ball and bowled Bangladesh out for a paltry 142 to register their 2nd win of the tournament.

Below is the clip of the fan expressing his frustration at Bangladesh cricket team:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan labels it their worst World Cup campaign:

Having lost their 5th straight game in the tournament, captain Shakib al Hasan did not mince his words and stated that this could turn out to be Bangladesh's worst World Cup campaign. He said in the press conference:

"You can say that (it is Bangladesh's worst World Cup performance) without any doubt. I don't have an answer to why we played this way. I don't want to blame anyone. We are a better team than our performance. We were disappointing in this tournament, something that the whole dressing room would agree."

Bangladesh will next face Pakistan on October 31st in Kolkata.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)