BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I: Shakib bags 5 to lead Bangladesh to 77-run win over Ireland, becomes leading wicket taker

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan added yet another feather to his cap on Wednesday as his team registered a crushing win over Ireland in the second T20 international at Chattogram to take an unbeatable 2-0 series lead.

Shakib grabbed his second five-wicket haul in T20Is as the hosts restricted the Irish to 125 for 9 in 20 overs after posting over 200 runs on the board.

Taskin Ahmed (3 for 27) and Hasan Mahmud (1 for 6) played the supporting roles in Shakib's leading act in the match.

The left-arm all-rounder has now become the most successful bowler in T20Is with 136 wickets from 114 games, surpassing New Zealand veteran Tim Southee's tally of 134 scalps.

"It feels good obviously. It was important to show up today and that's what we did.

"We've discussed our aggressive approach and need to do it to be an aggressive, competitive side. Luckily it's coming off," Shakib said after the match.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 202 for 3 on the board after being asked to bat first by Paul Stirling.

The Men in Green rode on outstanding knocks from openers Liton Das (83), Rony Talukdar (44) and Shakib's unbeaten 38 to cross the 200-run mark.

Bangladesh eyeing 3-0 series sweep

The skipper promised that his team won't let up the pressure on Ireland and will look to close out the 3-match series with a hat-trick of wins.

"We will not be complacent, maybe try new guys but they will be just as hungry to score runs or get wickets," Shakib concluded.

The third and final T20I will be played at the same venue on March 31.