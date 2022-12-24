BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Mehidy Hasan leads Bangladesh fightback, India need 100 runs with 6 wickets in hand

Bangladesh staged a late fightback on Day 3 of the second and final Test to leave India in a spot of bother in Dhaka. India need 100 runs to win with 6 wickets in hand and two full days to go.

The hosts set India a target of 145 to win after getting bowled out for 231 in their second innings.

Litton Das top-scored for the Tigers with 73 runs while Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed made useful contributions of 31 each with the bat to take the hosts past the 200-run mark.

Axar Patel bagged three wickets for India while Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin took two each. Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav scalped one wicket apeace.

India in trouble at 45/4

India were then reduced to 45 for 4 by the end of play with nightwatchmen Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat at the crease. Patel and Unadkat will resume the chase on Day 4 on 26 and 3, respectively.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the chief wrecker for Bangladesh with three wickets for 12 runs while captain Shakib Al Hasan also picked one.

"We were thinking positively. We thought it would be difficult to bat. We have a great chance. They have a good batting side. If we get two wickets tomorrow morning, we have a great chance.

"(On the ball to Kohli) It was a great ball. I tried to bowl in the rough. It was a good track and looked to create chances. I believe I can do better and we can win tomorrow," Mehidy said after stumps.