BAN vs IND 2nd Test: Ashwin, Umesh star as India take honours on Day 1 in Dhaka

India produced a good performance with the ball to edge ahead of Bangladesh on the first day of the second Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat but the script didn't go according to plan for them from there on as Bangladesh got bowled out for 227 in 73.5 overs.

Mominul Haque top-scored for the Tigers with 84 runs but the rest flopped miserable with the next-best individual score being 26 from former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim.

India captain KL Rahul used all five of his bowlers in equal measure but the rewards were reaped by just Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jaydev Unadkat.

Umesh and Ashwin bagged four wickets each while the remaining two were picked by Unadkat, who made his comeback in the Test squad after 2010. He missed 118 Test matches during this 12-year gap, the highest by an Indian and second highest in world cricket.

But Unadkat's inclusion turned quite a lot of heads as he replaced Kuldeep Yadav, who picked 8 wickets in the first Test to bag the Player of the Match award.

His exclusion did not go down well with Indian cricket fans and pundits, who slammed the team management for dropping their best player from the previous game.

Rahul survives before stumps

India captain KL Rahul suffered a scare just before the stumps when he was given out LBW against his Bangladesh counterpart Shakib Al Hasan in the final over of the day. He reviewed the on-field umpires decision to success as DRS showed that the ball would have missed leg-stump.

Rahul remained unbeaten at the crease along with Shubman Gill as India reached 19 for no loss in 8 overs, still 208 runs behind Bangladesh.