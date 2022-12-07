BAN vs IND 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma's heroics go down in vain, Bangladesh take unassailable 2-0 lead, in pics

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBAN vs IND 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma's heroics go down in vain, Bangladesh take unassailable 2-0 lead, in pics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and an injured Rohit Sharma hit valiant half-centuries, but their efforts went in vain as India lost the second ODI to Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz turned out to be India's nemesis for the second time in as many matches by scoring an unbeaten 83-ball century

Veteran batter Mahmudullah made a fine 77 to carry Bangladesh to a respectable 271/7 in 50 overs from being 69/6

Bangladesh bowlers were clinical in reducing India to 65/4 in 18.3 overs

India were in troubled waters, and were steered out of it by 82 from Shreyas and run-a-ball 56 from Axar.

Rohit, despite a taping on his injured left thumb which didn't allow him to bat threatened to take the match away from Bangladesh

Rohit came out to bat at number nine and it an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls

Earlier, Virat Kohli couldn't last long after walking out to open alongside Shikhar Dhawan

Bangladesh take an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the third ODI at Chattogram

