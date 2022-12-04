BAN vs IND 1st ODI: India bundled out for under par score of 186 in 41.2 overs, Shakib Al Hasan claims five-wicket-haul

Put into bat after losing the toss on a good batting track, India began their preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup at home with an underwhelming batting display.

India were bundled out for an underwhelming 186

The Men in Blue were reeling at 49-3 after 10 overs, with the top order of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli all sent back to the pavilion.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul tried to steady the ship until Iyer departed for 24 from 39 balls with the scorecard reading 92-4 from 20 overs.

KL Rahul top scored for India with a well made 73 of 70 balls.

Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers claiming a five wicket haul, dismissing the inform Virat Kohli and Indian captain Rohit Sharma.