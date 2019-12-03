Ballon D'or 2019: Virgil van Dijk trolls Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Times Now, while Van Dijk had nothing but uttermost respect for the Barcelona captain, the Netherlands defender had the exact opposite when he was asked about Ronaldo. Van Dijk told an interviewer that, "Cristiano won’t be here, so that’s already one rival less." "Was he a rival then?," the Dutchman replied with a smile.

Speaking before the ceremony, Van Dijk admitted he was proud to be nominated for the award – even if he is likely to lose out to Messi.

The Barcelona number 10 won this year's prize -- organised by France Football magazine and voted for by a panel of journalists from around the world -- ahead of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, with Ronaldo third. It is the first time since 2010 that Ronaldo has failed to rank in the top two.

Having starred in the Liverpool team that won the Champions League, Van Dijk finished second to Messi just as he did in the voting for FIFA's equivalent prize, The Best, in September.