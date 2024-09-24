 BAI Announces Cash Rewards For Paris Paralympic Medal-Winning Shuttlers
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBAI Announces Cash Rewards For Paris Paralympic Medal-Winning Shuttlers

BAI Announces Cash Rewards For Paris Paralympic Medal-Winning Shuttlers

Indian para shuttlers won five medals, including one gold, two silver and as many bronze, at the Paris Games.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Badminton Association of India announced on Tuesday a total reward of Rs 50 lakh for the para shuttlers who secured medals at the Paris Paralympics last month.

Indian para shuttlers won five medals, including one gold, two silver and as many bronze, at the Paris Games.

Nitesh Kumar, who clinched the coveted gold in the men's Singles SL3 category, will receive a prize of Rs 15 lakh, while silver medallists Suhas Yathiraj (men's singles SL4) and Thulasimathi Murugesan (women's singles SU5) will each be awarded Rs 10 lakh.

Bronze-medal winners Manisha Ramadass (women's singles SU5) and Nithya Sre Sivan (women's single SH6 category) will each receive Rs 7.5 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In Protest Against Bangladesh
'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In Protest Against Bangladesh
Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s Mason Mount Before Concert
Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s Mason Mount Before Concert
Tata Nexon iCNG Launched: India’s First Turbocharged CNG Vehicle Starts at Rs 8.99 Lakh
Tata Nexon iCNG Launched: India’s First Turbocharged CNG Vehicle Starts at Rs 8.99 Lakh
Mumbai: Auto Driver Announces 'Free Ride' For Differently-Abled Passengers, Pic Surfaces From Malad
Mumbai: Auto Driver Announces 'Free Ride' For Differently-Abled Passengers, Pic Surfaces From Malad

"Indian para badminton players have been performing consistently on the world stage" - BAI Secretary-General

Thulasimathi, Manisha and Nithya made history by becoming the first Indian women shuttlers to secure medals at the Paralympics.

"Indian para badminton players have been performing consistently on the world stage and the cash rewards are just one way for BAI to recognise their efforts in helping the country win medals at the Paralympics," BAI secretary-general Sanjay Mishra said.

"BAI is committed to developing and promoting para-badminton across the country and helping these players achieve much more success and many more initiatives to develop para-badminton are being undertaken," he added.

Considering the tight tournament schedule of the players, BAI will also organise a virtual interaction session with these players to congratulate them and to understand their requirements for continued development.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s...

Video: Arijit Singh Gives Priceless Reaction On Receiving Signed Jersey From Manchester United’s...

'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In...

'Fool Proof' Security In Place For IND vs BAN Kanpur Test After Hindu Group Performs Havan In...

Haryana Elections 2024: Netizens Call Out BJP Supporter Virender Sehwag For 'Openly Endorsing...

Haryana Elections 2024: Netizens Call Out BJP Supporter Virender Sehwag For 'Openly Endorsing...

'I'm Done, I'm Out': Adam Gilchrist Recalls VVS Laxman's Huge Role In His Decision To Retire; WATCH

'I'm Done, I'm Out': Adam Gilchrist Recalls VVS Laxman's Huge Role In His Decision To Retire; WATCH

On This Day: MS Dhoni-Led India Beat Pakistan To Win 2007 T20 World Cup In Johannesburg

On This Day: MS Dhoni-Led India Beat Pakistan To Win 2007 T20 World Cup In Johannesburg