 'Bahut Maar Raha Hai': Fans Tease Kuldeep Yadav During IND vs NZ, Spinner's Response Wins Their Hearts; Watch Video
Kuldeep Yadav tries to assure fans or crowds during the 2023 World Cup clash between India and South Africa in Dharamshala.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Kuldeep Yadav. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India's frontline spinner Kuldeep Yadav was spotted assuring the crowd during the 2023 World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday. With the crowd exceedingly getting anxious about New Zealand batters hitting boundaries at will, the Kanpur-born spinner suggested them to remain calm with his hand gestures.

The incident occurred when the left-arm wrist-spinner was fielding on the boundary. Fans were continuously reminding the Indian star of the Kiwi batters taking it to the Indian bowlers. He responded as stated in the below clip:

Kuldeep Yadav bowls his most expensive spell of ODI World Cup:

The likes of Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra attacked Kuldeep's bowling from the outset and had no plans to let him settle. As a result, the 28-year-old went for 35 in his first four wicketless overs. Nevertheless, he made an impressive comeback in the next, delivering a spell of 6-0-38-3, notably dismissing visiting captain Tom Latham.

In response, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma got the home side off to a blistering start. After that, Virat Kohli stayed almost until the end, hitting 95 off 104 balls to steer India towards the target of 274. With the six-wicket victory, the Men in Blue have climbed to the top of the points table.

