Badminton player Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C test COVID-19 positive at national badminton camp

Women's doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C have tested positive for COVID-19 at the national badminton camp in Hyderabad which will be halted for a few days as its venue -- the Pullela Gopichand Academy -- closed down for sanitisation on Thursday.

Sikki and Kiran are both asymptomatic, according to a Sports Authority of India (SAI) statement. They had undergone the SAI's mandatory COVID-19 test for players, coaches and support staff before the start of training on August 7 at the facility.

"SAI's mandatory COVID test was given to all athletes, coaches, support staff and administrative staff at the badminton national camp, and two campers have tested positive for COVID-19," chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said.

"All necessary precautions as per protocol are being taken so that players can come back for training safely and as soon as possible." Sikki was seen training with three Indonesian doubles coaches Namrih Suroto, Agus Dwi Santoso and Miftah besides two sparring partners from that country on August 7.

"The camp will be shut for at least 4-5 days now," a source in the academy said.

She had clicked a picture on the first day of training where all of them could be seen along with another physio Johnson Solomon and the Indonesians who also trained with world champion P V Sindhu and world bronze-winner B Sai Praneeth.