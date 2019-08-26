Badminton fraternity lauds PV Sindhu for winning gold at BWF World Championships

New Delhi: Badminton fraternity on Sunday lauded on PV Sindhu's achievement to become the first Indian shuttler to clinch a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Sindhu trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the tournament and became the first Indian shuttler to win a gold at the event. Indian ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Shrikanth praised Sindhu for bagging gold at the tournament.

"Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for the first-ever world championships gold medal from India," Nehwal tweeted. "Congratulations for the medal @Pvsindhu1!Truemasterclass! Well done! #BWFWorldChampionships2019," Srikanth tweeted.

Earlier, the 24-year-old had four medals at the World Championships as she bagged bronze in the 2013 and 2014 while in 2017 and 2018 she claimed silver medals.

Shuttler Satwik Sairaj Renkireddy took to Twitter and wrote, "For the First Time in World championships history India's National Anthem played at the podium.

Thankyou @Pvsindhu1 akka #worldchampion #pvsindhu #India." "What a game! Truly spectacular! An Indian is a World Champion! @Pvsindhu1," Chirag Shetty tweeted.

Sindhu won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. In this year she appeared in the final of the Indonesia Open where she faced a defeat at the hands of Akane Yamaguchi.