Badminton Association of India sends top-shuttlers for Asia Junior Badminton Championships

Indian shuttlers will look to better country’s medal tally as they start their campaign at the upcoming Asia Junior Badminton Championships, for U-17 and U-15 categories, on Wednesday in Surabaya, Indonesia.

In the last championships held in Myanmar in 2018, India returned with one gold medal with Gujarat’s Tasnim Mir and Meghana Reddy of Telangana emerged as champions is U-15 girls doubles.

“The players were selected on the basis of their performances from the declared selection tournaments held in Guwahati and Manipur in the month of June and July respectively. While the moral of the team is upbeat, I have personally gone to the airport to see off the shuttlers on Sunday as the team left for Indonesia,” said Ajay Singhania, General Secretary of BAI.

The five-day competition is scheduled from December 11-15. The tournament is likely to see India’s top junior national shuttlers vying for the top honours.

Maharashtra’s Varun Kapur, who’s is seeded first, will lead the Indian attack along with India U-17 No. 1 Pranav Rao Gandham in the U-17 boys singles while, in the U-17 girls singles, India No. 1 Mansi Singh from Uttar Prtadesh will be among the main attractions.

Tasnim and Tanmoy Boruah of Assam have been given top seeds in the U-15 girls and boys singles draws respectively.

Squads: (U-15)

Boys Singles: Raghav (HAR), Lokesh Reddy (TS), Lakshay Sharma (PNB), Ankit Mondal (WB), Tonmoy Baruah (ASM), Gagan (HAR);

Girls Singles: Tasnim Mir (GUJ), Anupama Upadhyay (HAR), Tara Shah (MAH), Manya Avlani (MAH), Neysa Cariappa (KTK), Radhika Sharma (PNB);

Boys Doubles: Lokesh Reddy (TS)/ Ankit Mondal (WB), Gagan (HAR)/ Mayank Rana (HAR), Tonmoy Baruah (ASM)/Lakshay Sharma (PNB);

Girls Doubles: Andrea Kurien (KER)/ Pavithtra Naveen (KER), Ganadha Karthikeyan (TN)/Sania Sikkandar (TN), Anya Chauhan (UTR)/ Ankita Gogoi (ASM);

Mixed doubles: Satwik Reddy (TS)/ Swetaparna Panda (ORI), Samerveer (CHG)/ Rijul Saini (HAR), Shaurya Pant (UTR)/ Anya Chauhan (UTR).

Squads: (U-17)

Boys Singles: Pranav Rao Gandham (TS), Shubham Patel (RAJ), Jayant Rana (HAR), Ayush Raj Gupta (UP), Sanjeeva Rao Relly (AP), Varun Kapur (MAH);

Girls singles: Pranavi N (TN), Riya Habbu (MAH), Isharani Baruah (ASM), Mansi Singh (UP), Meghana Reddy (TS), Kriti Bharadwaj (KTK);

Boys Doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan (TN)/ Ruban Kumar R (TN), Haryan Hooda (HAR)/ Pankaj (HAR), Saikat Banerjee (WB)/Aditya Mondal (WB);

Girls Doubles: Janani Ananthkumar (KTK)/ Tanya Hemanth (KTK), Pranavi N (TN)/ Sarumathi V (TN), Gnanadha Karthikeyan (TN)/Sania Sikkandar (TN);

Mixed Doubles: Ayan Rashid (ASM)/ Tasnim Mir (GUJ), Advit Bhargava (DLI)/ Navdha Manglam (DLI), Arjun Fallary (GOA)/ Lydia Barretto (GOA).