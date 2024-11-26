Bad News For Pakistan Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, Sri Lanka A Withdraw From Tour Due To Clashes In Islamabad

With the Champions Trophy 2025 already in a limbo and the possibility of shifting from Pakistan looming, more bad news has followed the sub-continent nation. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the postponement of the remaining two unofficial ODIs against Sri Lanka A due to the protests in Islamabad.

On Tuesday, November 26, the supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan turned violent, resulting couple of policemen losing their lives and nearly 100 security personnel suffering severe injuries. It forced the government to bring the army into the picture and threatened to also impose a curfew to bring things under control.

🚨 INSIDE NEWS - Srilankan Cricket Board (SLC) has requested PCB to postpone remaining tour of SriLanka-A in Islamabad due to PTI protest. #FinalCall — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 26, 2024

Rawalpindi hosted the first two unofficial Tests, with Pakistan winning the series as they emerged victorious in the second after the opening fixture resulted in a draw. The hosts also won the first unofficial ODI hosted by Islamabad by a significant margin of 108 runs. The remaining two unofficial ODIs were scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi on November 27 and November 29.

ICC to take a call on the venue for the Champions Trophy after the board meeting:

Meanwhile, ESPN Cricinfo has reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has summoned a board meeting on November 29. While the BCCI is not willing to send the men's team to Pakistan for security reasons, the PCB is not ready to back down either and allow the Hybrid model to take affect, meaning India will play their games in a different country.

With the venue not finalised yet, the apex body of cricket has not announced the schedule either. Last week, Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Mohsin Naqvi asserted that there will be no Hybrid model for the Champions Trophy and asked the BCCI to address whatever concerns that there is to them.