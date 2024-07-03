 'Bacchon Waali Drills': Netizens Troll Pakistan Players As Video Surfaces Of Their Latest Fielding Drills
Pakistan players were trolled by the netizens as video surfaces of their latest fielding drills

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan players practicising their fielding. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With Pakistan cricket team suffering a group-stage exit from T20 World Cup 2024, the Men in Green seem to have already started taking steps for reviving themselves. However, in a video gone viral on social media, their fielding drills sparked plenty of jibes from the netizens, who called them amateurish.

In the video surfaced on social media, Pakistan players were seen taking diving catches, but they were doing so on the mattresses. Netizens sarcastically questioned them by asking whether they will get to carry them on the field during international matches.

Here's how the netizens trolled Pakistan's latest fielding drills:

