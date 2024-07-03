'Bacchon Waali Drills': Netizens Troll Pakistan Players As Video Surfaces Of Their Latest Fielding Drills

Pakistan players practicising their fielding. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With Pakistan cricket team suffering a group-stage exit from T20 World Cup 2024, the Men in Green seem to have already started taking steps for reviving themselves. However, in a video gone viral on social media, their fielding drills sparked plenty of jibes from the netizens, who called them amateurish.

In the video surfaced on social media, Pakistan players were seen taking diving catches, but they were doing so on the mattresses. Netizens sarcastically questioned them by asking whether they will get to carry them on the field during international matches.

Imam-ul-Haq and others having special fielding drills with coach @Masroor173 in Pre Season Fitness Camp in Karachi pic.twitter.com/zL9qrwGVba — Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) July 2, 2024

Here's how the netizens trolled Pakistan's latest fielding drills:

Mattress. Bc bachche hain kya. Kya comedy chal raha hai Pakistan cricket mein bhai. 😭😭😭 — Sachin Rout (@RoutSachin) July 3, 2024

My 9 yr old nephew & I do this simple catching drill everyday 😂 — Deep Ashar (@DeepAshar956) July 3, 2024

Yeh bacho wali drills — skipper (@skipperjatt) July 2, 2024

Never seen them do this successfully when it’s necessary on a field 💀 — Hihi Gadid • 🇵🇸 (@bigbrownenergy) July 3, 2024

Yar is Matress say behtar hai grass pey jump kar lain — Faisal Syed (@FHASEEN) July 2, 2024

This is so ridiculous - cricket is the richest sport and these professionals are honing their craft on bed mattresses! I reckon the fields in the next series they play will be covered with these.. — Rajasthani Tau Ji (@Rajasthanii_Tau) July 3, 2024

They are making a joke out of themselves.

No wonder PCB is in a clown state. — Rahul 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 (@tweets_Sky33) July 3, 2024