Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup 2024: DTDC & Mafatlal CC Storm Into Semi-Finals

Defending champion DTDC Express powered by the solid batting performance of Ajit Yadav who smashed 81 runs easily defeated Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital by eight wickets in the second round match of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup Inter-Office Cricket Tournament 2024, being organised by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and played at the RCF Colony ground in Chembur starting on Tuesday.

Deciding to bat, Nanavati Hospital could only post a low total of 120 for the loss of 8 wickets from their 20 overs. Only opening bat Omkar Jadhav managed to defy the DTDC bowlers in scoring a half-century 56 runs. DTDC bowlers Maxwell Swainathan 3 for 26 and Omkar Ghule 2 for 22 runs got the wickets.

Chasing a modest target, DTDC boosted by Yadav’s 54-ball knock which contained nine boundaries and three sixes completed the win in 15.2 overs. Farhan Kazi 2 for 28 runs was Nanavati’s only successful bowler.

Earlier, Mafatlal CC defeated hosts RCF Sports Club by a massive 124 runs. Batting first, Mafatlal CC scored a huge total of 238 for the loss of five wickets from their 20 overs. The leading batters were Harshad Khadiwale with 74 runs and Miten Shah 59 runs, while all-rounder Raj Waghela contributed 29 runs to swell the total. Machindra Kuthe claimed 2 wickets for 35. In response, RCF Sports Club batsmen were contained as they managed to score just 114 runs for the loss of six wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Dewank Mayekar was unbeaten on 33 runs and Suraj Patil scored 29 runs. Waghela picked four wickets for 16 runs to seal the win.

Brief scores:

Mafatlal CC 238 for 5, 20 overs 114 for 6, 20 overs (Harshad Khadiwale 74, Miten Shah 59, Raj Waghela 29; Machindra Kuthe 2/35) beat RCF Sports Club 114 for 6, 20 overs (Dewank Mayekar 33*, Suraj Patil 29; Raj Waghela 4/16). Result: Mafatlal CC won by 124 runs.

Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital 120 for 8, 20 overs (Omkar Jadhav 56; Maxwell Swaminathan 3/26, Omkar Ghule 2/22) lost DTDC Express 121 for 2, 15.2 overs (Ajit Yadav 81; Farhan Kazi 2/28). Result: DTDC Express won by 8 wickets.