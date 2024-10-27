Babar Azam To Return For Pakistan's Tour Of Australia But 'Rested' From Zimbabwe Series

Pakistan’s cricket selectors just dropped the squads for the upcoming tours of Australia and Zimbabwe! They’re set to play three ODIs and three T20Is in each country. The Australia leg runs from Nov 4–18, and then they head to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from Nov 24–Dec 5.

On Sunday, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will reveal Pakistan’s white-ball captain in a press conference in Lahore at 3:30 pm.

Babar returns after 'rest' period

Big names like Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi, who sat out the last two Tests against England, are back for Australia but will rest for Zimbabwe. Mohammad Rizwan will also play in the Australia games and Zimbabwe ODIs but will skip the T20Is in Zimbabwe.

Following a rotation policy, the selectors are giving some fresh faces a shot. Uncapped players in the ODI squad include Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Saim Ayub, while Jahandad Khan and Salman Ali Agha will make their T20I debut.

Kamran Ghulam, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Sufyan Moqim, who’ve played in limited overs internationals, also join the national side. Kamran subbed for Haris Sohail against New Zealand in an ODI in January 2023, and Omair and Sufyan appeared in the Asian Games against Hong Kong. Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who took 17 wickets in the Champions One-Day Cup, also rejoins the ODI squad.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

Babar, Naseem, Rizwan, Salman, and Shaheen are on both squads, while others like Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, and Muhammad Irfan Khan double up too. Some players are exclusive to one format, like Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, and Faisal Akram in ODIs, while Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, and Usman Khan will join for T20Is.

Seven ODI players, including Babar and Naseem, head to Melbourne on Oct 28, with the rest leaving on Oct 29. White-ball coach Gary Kirsten will meet up with them there.

ODI Squad:

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I Squad:

Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan