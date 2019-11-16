Awesome One best for day’s feature

Mumbai: Racing enthusiasts from Mumbai city will miss the first day action but the race is on. As the first day of the Mumbai season gets off at the Pune race course here from tomorrow

Latest news trends regarding the status is that while the race track is almost ready, the bund school, work track and other essential facilities are far from ready. The first two meetings of the Mumbai season will be held at Pune, however chances are that the hooves will start thudding on the Mahalaxmi turf only in December, hopefully early December.

Quality colt Awesome One, from the stables of young trainer Deepesh Narredu, who faltered over a mile after lining up an impressive three-in-a-row, should bounce back now that he is back to his preferred distance. His run over the mile trip is best ignored and on his earlier successful starts, he certainly deserves another chance. He is working fluently and although faces a couple of tough rivals in Excellent and Excellent Hope, Awesome One should run the favourite to win the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy.

First race: 1.00pm

Selections:

1. The Vesuvius Plate - Division II (1200m): 1 Tasch (1). Highland Woods (3), Westeros (5)

2. The Snow Dew Plate (1400m): 1. Pablo (1), 2. Hunt For Gold (3), 3. Slam Dunk (6)

3. The Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy (1400m): 1. Awesome One (2), 2. Excellent (3), 3. Excellent Gold (5)

4. The Astral Flash Plate - Division (1400m): 1. Revelator (3), 2. Retained Asset (9), 3. Sunset (4)

5. The Abeeta Plate (1000m): 1. Auspicious (5), 2. Tommaso (7), 3. Impala (1)

6. The Raza Ali Plate(1200m0: 1. Tristar (8), 2. Questina (1), 3. Knight Superior (2)

7. The Vesuvius Plate - Div I (1200m): 1. Articulate (4), 2. She's A Tiger (3), 3. Julio Cesaro (5)

8. The Maple Star Plate (1600m): 1, Seventh Mile (1), 2. Athulya (3), 3. Hokkaido (8)

9. The Astral Flash Plate - Div II (1400m): 1. Nusrat (9), 2.Dragonmoss (3), 3. Highland Wind (8)

Day’s best - Tasch (1 - 1)