Avesh reveals his dream ball: a perfectly-executed yorker

New Delhi: When Ricky Ponting speaks, all Avesh Khan does is listen to the former Australian captain with rapt attention. The Delhi Capitals fast bowler, who has taken 18 wickets from 11 games, has been in good form during this season and he feels that his head coach inputs on cricket as well as the mental aspect of the game, helped him evolve as a player.

“It is my fourth year with Ricky sir and I can say that he has been a legendary player and an equally great coach. It is very important to land perfect yorkers in pressure situations as it is the only delivery which can save a bowler from getting punished. I always try to welcome the new batter with a perfectly executed yorker,” he Avesh Khan.

His toe-crushing yorkers has earned praise from none other than world’s fastest bowler Anrich Nortje, who wants to understand how he is so consistent with that kind of an effort ball.

Well, Avesh revealed that his process of fine-tuning blockhole deliveries is no different from other speed merchants who keep a shoe or a handkerchief at the front-crease.

“I always try to practice as much as yorkers at the nets. It is a wicket-taking delivery and one can bring perfection with practice only. I use a bottle or cone or even my shoe for that. When the ball hits the target, it enhances my confidence too,” said the Indore medium-pacer, who is enjoying a breakthrough season in the IPL.

Happy with his performance in the current IPL season, Avesh is aiming to maintain this form to help Delhi Capitals winning their maiden title.

“It has been a dream-like journey so far. I started playing as a hobby and was always very passionate about cricket. When I used to play with a tennis ball in Indore, I had never thought of coming so far,” said the former India U-19 pacer, who was in the reserves during the tour of England before a fracture cut short his tour.

With Kagiso Rabada, Nortje and Avesh in their armoury, Delhi Capitals have one of the strongest fast bowling attacks in IPL 2021. All three of them are eager to learn and feed from each other’s success.

“I have been learning a lot from them. I keep asking them about the pitch, which bowl will work for a particular batter or what to bowl in a particular situation. Our focus remains on working as a unit, not on individual performances,” he said.

He was first spotted by former India cricketer Amay Khurasia, his mentor, at an MPCA trial at the age of 13. The Indore quick had been a regular feature in the India A sides. His Ranji coach Chandrakant Pandit also helped him to improve and till now he speaks to him before or after every match.

He also sought advice from MS Dhoni, who has always been an inspiration for small-town boys.

“Mahi bhai has inspired a lot of youngsters. I also wanted to play under his captaincy. I spoke to him after the match against CSK and he told me many things about the game which I will always follow,” said the pacer who also took Dhoni’s wicket in the previous match and called it ‘dream wicket’.

Face of pace

18: Number of wickets he’s taken in 11 games in this IPL

13: His age when he was first spotted at the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association trails

15: Number of wickets he bagged in the 2012/13 Vinoo Mankad Trophy which shot him into limelight

6-3-4-4: His figures in a game against Bangladesh in an under-19 tri-series in 2015/16

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:32 AM IST