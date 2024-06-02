'Avail Indoor Cricket Facilities During Monsoon': Dilip Vengsarkar At Ageas Federal Insurance Cup Under 15 Cricket Final

“Avail indoor cricket facilities during monsoon” said former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar at the prize distribution function of the Ageas Federal Insurance Cup under 15 Cricket tournament at Mahul, Chembur.

It is important to make use of off-season to develop one’s physical fitness and skill level, so when the season starts in October, you’re in good form to face it. Indoor facility can play a very important role for the upcoming cricketers from Mumbai. Sporting Clubs Committee Thane team won this tournament by beating Mumbai Cricket Club in the finals by 99 runs.

Mumbai Cricket Club who invited Sporting Clubs Committee team to bat first and they scored 257 for 7 in the allotted 40 overs. Their Pranav Iyengar scored 70 runs in 70 balls with 10 fours was the highest runs scorer. He stich two important partnerships, first with Rudra Bandichode (44) for 3rd wicket and after that 75 runs partnership for the fourth wicket with Yug Patil (45).

While chasing this target Mumbai Cricket Club started well with Arhaam Shah (47) and Aarav Thaker (44) building 86 runs partnership for the second wicket. But once they depart their other batsman were folded up on 158 runs in 33.1 overs. Devansh Shinde was instrumental in this collapse as he took 7 wickets for just 18 runs. He was well supported by Yug Patil with 2 for 26 runs.

Devansh Shinde was declared as the man of the match in final match. Best player of the tournament and best bowler award went to Krishna Poswal (13 wickets) and best batsman award was given to Arhaam Shah (162 runs). Shlok Shigvan was felicitated with best fielder award as he took 5 catches. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar alongwith MCA Curator Nadeem Menon and Ageas Federal Insurance’s Vijay Gangarde gave away the prizes.

Brief Score - Sporting Clubs Committee, Thane - 257/7 in 40 overs (Vivaan Hajare 25, Rudra Bandichode 44, Pranav Iyengar 79, Yug Patil 45) Bt. Mumbai Cricket Club – 158/10 in 33.1 overs (Arhaam Shah 47, Aarav Thaker 44; Yug Patil 2/26, Devansh Shinde 7/18).