Australia's plans to train in Nagpur up in smoke after ground staff waters centre pitch

In an attempt to write their wrongs of their poor showing in Nagpur, Australia's team management asked the VCA ground staff if they could leave the centre wicket and training pitches up in order

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
Australia's training plans for the day after the Nagpur Test ended up in thick smoke after the ground staff at the VCA Stadium watered the centre and practice pitches overnight despite a request from the visitors to use the facilities on Sunday according to ESPN Cricinfo.

In an attempt to write their wrongs of their poor showing in Nagpur, Australia's team management asked the VCA ground staff if they could leave the centre wicket and training pitches up in order for their players to train in the afternoon.

But the ground staff ended up watering the centre wicket following India's victory over Australia. The visitors had planned an optional session with five players in the squad to be held on the centre Nagpur wicket.

The cancellation was a training blow to Australia as they scramble to find a way to get back into the series with their batters needing to find a method to handle Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

