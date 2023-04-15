Australian women's cricket star Jess Jonassen marries 'best friend' Sarah Wearn in a beautiful waterside ceremony in Hawaii; See pics!

Australian women's team all-rounder Jess Jonassen shared a social media post revealing her marriage to her long-term partner and "best friend" Sarah Wearn. Jonassen posted some glimpses of her wedding on Twitter, which took place in a beautiful waterside ceremony in Hawaii. Despite multiple COVID-19-related postponements, Jonassen and Wearn eventually tied the knot on April 6th at Magic Island, Waikiki, O'ahu.

"SURPRISE!! 3rd time lucky - finally married my best friend. April 6th will always have a special place in my heart," the pair wrote in a joint Twitter post.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple had to postpone their wedding twice after initially planning to get married in May 2020. Despite this setback, they have continued to reach other milestones in their relationship, such as purchasing a home together in September 2018 and welcoming French Bulldog puppies Alfie and Freddie into their family.

A left-arm spinner and useful batter, Jess Jonassen has been a key player in the Australian cricket team for more than ten years. She played an instrumental role in the team's victories in both the 2020 T20 World Cup and the 2022 ODI World Cup. Recently, Jonassen also played for the Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women's Premier League, where she helped the team reach the final. However, despite her efforts, the team was defeated by the Mumbai Indians in the final of the WPL 2023.