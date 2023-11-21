Australian Players Complain To Board Over Receiving Death Threats From Indian Fans For Them And Their Families After CWC 2023 Final, Says Report

Australian cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Cricket Australia reportedly have received complaints from several Aussie cricketers over getting death/rape threats threats from the Indian cricket fans on social media. With Australia's six-wicket win over Team India leaving them heartbroken, Team India fans have jumped into the Aussie team members' social media accounts to vent out their frustration.

Travis Head, who mustered a blistering hundred at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, has been one of the most targeted cricketers on social media as his wife and child have also been brought into the picture. Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman, who has roots in South India, also became the target, but decided to give it back to the trolls.

Travis Head joins elite group of players as Australia seal their 6th 50-over World Cup title:

Head, who cracked a measured 137 off 120 deliveries, became only the 1st player in World Cup history to score a hundred while chasing a total. The South Australian became the 3rd Australian after Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist to muster a World Cup ton. He also became the 7th overall to muster a World Cup hundred after Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards, Aravinda de Silva, Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, and Mahela Jayawardene to achieve the feat.

During the first innings, Head plucked a brilliant catch running backwards to get rid of Rohit Sharma and delivered two economical overs of his off-spin. He deservedly claimed the Player of the Match award.