Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

Australian Open: It’s going to be an all-Australian men's doubles final after Kyrgios-Kokkinakis thump Granollers-Zeballos

Associated Press
Kyrgios-Kokkinakis | Photo: AFP

It's going to be an all-Australian men's double final on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, dubbed the "Special K" team, beat the third-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-4.

It came before a nearly full Rod Laver Arena with many fans admitted without the need for tickets and using their Melbourne Park grounds passes.

On an adjoining near-empty Margaret Court Arena, fellow Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell beat the second-seeded team of Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain 6-3, 7-6 (9), saving four set points in the second set.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:07 PM IST
