Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza's women's doubles Grand Slam career ends with Round 2 defeat in Melbourne

India tennis ace Mirza's women's doubles career at the Grand Slam events came to a disappointing end on Sunday after she lost in Round 2 of the Australian Open 2023. Sania and her partner Anna Danilina lost to the unseeded pair of Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck. Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina lost 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 at Melbourne Park.

There was great support for Sania and her partner who failed to hold their nerve in crunch moments in the second-round match. Sania, who had announced that the Australian Open would be her final Grand Slam appearance before she hangs up her boots in February after a WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai, will be in action on Tuesday in mixed doubles second round along with her compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

