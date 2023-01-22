e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAustralian Open 2023: Sania Mirza's women's doubles Grand Slam career ends with Round 2 defeat in Melbourne

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza's women's doubles Grand Slam career ends with Round 2 defeat in Melbourne

Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina lost 4-6, 6-4, 2-6

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Sania Mirza |
Follow us on

India tennis ace Mirza's women's doubles career at the Grand Slam events came to a disappointing end on Sunday after she lost in Round 2 of the Australian Open 2023. Sania and her partner Anna Danilina lost to the unseeded pair of Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck. Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina lost 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 at Melbourne Park.

Read Also
'Fought my way to play Tennis': Sania Mirza pens emotional message ahead of final Grand Slam at the...
article-image

There was great support for Sania and her partner who failed to hold their nerve in crunch moments in the second-round match. Sania, who had announced that the Australian Open would be her final Grand Slam appearance before she hangs up her boots in February after a WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai, will be in action on Tuesday in mixed doubles second round along with her compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ramiz Raja makes huge statement comparing Subhman Gill to this Indian cricketer: Read here

Ramiz Raja makes huge statement comparing Subhman Gill to this Indian cricketer: Read here

Rohit Sharma suffers brain fade at toss: Old video of Virat Kohli talking about India skipper's...

Rohit Sharma suffers brain fade at toss: Old video of Virat Kohli talking about India skipper's...

Kapil Dev slams team management for leaving out Suryakumar Yadav for certain games: 'If your man of...

Kapil Dev slams team management for leaving out Suryakumar Yadav for certain games: 'If your man of...

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza's women's doubles Grand Slam career ends with Round 2 defeat in...

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza's women's doubles Grand Slam career ends with Round 2 defeat in...

WFI AGM scheduled for today called off after wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's...

WFI AGM scheduled for today called off after wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's...