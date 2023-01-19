Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza & Anna Danilina cruise into women's doubles Round 2, Ons Jabeur knocked out

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza made a winning start to her Australian Open 2023 campaign as she reached the second round of the women's doubles event along with her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina.

Sania and Danilina beat Hungary’s Dalma Galfi and American Bernarda Pera 6-2 7-5 in one hour and 15 minutes.

"For me, this Open (Australian Open) is so special and I am enjoying every moment on the court," Sania said after the match.

Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina will next face Alison Van Uytvanck and Anhelina Kalinina in the women's doubles second round.

Onvs Jabeur Knocked Out

Meanwhile, second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open 2023 in the second round, after losing to 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.

Jabeur, who is from Tunisia, was the runner-up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2022 and came to Australia considered a contender for what would be her first Grand Slam title.

