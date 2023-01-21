e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAustralian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic sails past Grigor Dimitrov to enter Round 4 as tournament sets new attendance record

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic sails past Grigor Dimitrov to enter Round 4 as tournament sets new attendance record

Novak Djokovic beat Grigor Dimitrov to enter the fourth round of the Australian Open for the 15th time in his career.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic sails past Grigor Dimitrov to enter Round 4, bautista Agut knocks out Andy Murray in marathon clash

Former champion Novak Djokovic cruised into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday after beating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets at the Rod Laver Arena.

Fourth-ranked Djokovic beat Bulgarian Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to enter the fourth round of the Australian Open for the 15th time in his career. Djokovic has won the tournament a record 9 times in the past.

This year Djokovic is looking to repeat his heroics from the 2021 Australian Open, when he won the title despite dealing with an abdominal tear.

Read Also
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic returns to Australian Open, a year after deportation due to COVID visa...
article-image

Entering this year's event with a left hamstring injury, the Serbian has managed the problem well so far, even if he required a medical timeout during his four-set win against Enzo Couacaud on Friday.

Andy Murray Knocked Out

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray was knocked out by Roberto Bautista Agut in a marathon clash that lasted over three hours on court.

Agut beat Murray 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 to move into the round of 16. Murray played over 14 hours of tennis in the tournament.

Meanwhile, a new record was set on Saturday for the highest attendance in Australian Open history with nearly 95,000 fans coming to watch the matches.

"Today was the biggest day in Australian Open attendance history with day attendance of 60,457, record night attendance of 34,397 (beating 2012’s 28,377) and a record combined day/night attendance of 94,854 (beating 2020’s 93,709)," the tournament organisers tweeted.

Read Also
WATCH: Rafael Nadal's wife tears up after defending champion crashes out of Australian Open 2023
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Young fan invades pitch to hug Rohit Sharma during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

WATCH: Young fan invades pitch to hug Rohit Sharma during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

Nagpur: Friend-turned-manager dupes cricketer Umesh Yadav of ₹44 lakh on pretext of buying...

Nagpur: Friend-turned-manager dupes cricketer Umesh Yadav of ₹44 lakh on pretext of buying...

WATCH: Pakistan vice-captain Shan Masood gets engaged to Nische Khan in intimate ceremony

WATCH: Pakistan vice-captain Shan Masood gets engaged to Nische Khan in intimate ceremony

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: End of powerplay, India in command for a facile...

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: End of powerplay, India in command for a facile...

WATCH: Hardik Pandya & Mohammed Shami take stunning one-handed catches to leave New Zealand reeling

WATCH: Hardik Pandya & Mohammed Shami take stunning one-handed catches to leave New Zealand reeling