Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic inches closer to title, leads Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-4 in 3rd set

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic came out guns blazing in the Australian Open Final on Sunday. Novak seeking a record-extending tenth Australian Open title put on a dominating display in the first two sets.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion took the first set 6-3, breaking the Greek on his second game on serve.

There were moments of tension in the second set, with both players exchanging verbals and stares. With a chance to square the match at 1-1, Stefanos blew a set point at 5-5 in the second set.

Djokovic won the eventual tie breaker taking him one more set from equalling Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic is leading the third set 5-4.

