e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAustralian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic inches closer to title, leads Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-4 in 3rd set

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic inches closer to title, leads Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-4 in 3rd set

Novak Djokovic on course to win record-extending tenth Australian Open after claiming first two sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic came out guns blazing in the Australian Open Final on Sunday. Novak seeking a record-extending tenth Australian Open title put on a dominating display in the first two sets.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion took the first set 6-3, breaking the Greek on his second game on serve.

There were moments of tension in the second set, with both players exchanging verbals and stares. With a chance to square the match at 1-1, Stefanos blew a set point at 5-5 in the second set.

Djokovic won the eventual tie breaker taking him one more set from equalling Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic is leading the third set 5-4.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic inches closer to title, leads Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-4 in 3rd set

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic inches closer to title, leads Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-4 in 3rd set

U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: Neeraj Chopra meets Shafali Verma's team ahead of IND vs ENG title...

U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: Neeraj Chopra meets Shafali Verma's team ahead of IND vs ENG title...

Australian Open 2023: Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend women's doubles...

Australian Open 2023: Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend women's doubles...

Rohit Sharma's broadcaster jibe gains support from offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Rohit Sharma's broadcaster jibe gains support from offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka became the first neutral Grand Slam winner: Explained why?

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka became the first neutral Grand Slam winner: Explained why?