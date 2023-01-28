e-Paper Get App
Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka outclasses Elena Rybakina to clinch maiden Grand Slam title

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka came back from behind to outclass 22nd-seeded Elena Rybakina to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka made history on Saturday as she defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to clinch the Australian Open 2023 title in Melbourne.

Fifth seed Sabalenka came back from behind to outclass her 22nd-seeded opponent 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title at the Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka also extended unbeaten record against Rybakina to 4-0 in head-to-head matches with this win.

More details to follow...

