'Australia We Have Arrived': Abhishek Nayar, Morne Morkel, Ten Doeschate Give Stern Warning Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Series; Video

Team India coaches Abhishek Nayar, Morne Morkel and Ryan Ten Doeschate gave a stern warning to the Australia camp with a video message ahead of the opening match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. . Team India began their preparation for the Perth test with the players having an intense practice session behind closed doors. The first match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy will be played in Perth and Men in Blue are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation.

With cloud over Rohit Sharma's participation in the opening test, all eyes are locked on Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli who looked in good shape and rhythm during the net session. India is banking on the experienced duo to bring their A-game against a strong Australian side.

The series is equally important for India with a place in the World Test Championship final at stake. After getting whitewashed by New Zealand at home (3-0), the visitors will have to beat Australia 4-0 in their own backyard to qualify for the WTC finale.

Team India hold practise behind closed doors

To maintain privacy during their preparations Team India decided to have poractise session behind closed doors. As per reports a tall black fence was erected around the training area. The Australian media reported that Team India does not want anyone to witness their training sessions. However, people in the BCCI denied having sent such official communication.

A source speaking to PTI said, "Neither from India or from India A such a request, at least on official capacity, has gone demanding closed-door net sessions. The practice session is open to all. The Indian and Australian media can watch and cover for as long as they want. There is no such restrictions till now,"

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.