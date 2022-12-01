Australia vs West Indies: Steven Smith equals Don Bradman's record with 29th Test ton

Steve Smith reacts after scoring his century on Day 2 of the first Test vs West Indies in Perth | AFP

Steven Smith brought up his 29th test century in the ongoing Test series against West Indies drawing level with legendray Australian batsman Don Bradman.

Smith was untroubled in his entire innings as Australia pummeled a hapless West Indies bowling line up. Smith brought up his century in 194 balls taking 88 tests as opposed to Bradman who played 52 Test matches.

Smith is now sits joint 14th on the all-time list. The former Australian captain will now be eyeing fellow Australian Mathew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul's 30 Test centuries. Indian great Sachin Tendulkar's 51 centuries remains the benchmark.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The list also has fellow Aussies, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting with 32 and 41 centuries respectively.

Australia scored a mammoth 598-4 dec with Smith scoring 200 of 311 balls and Marnus Labuschagne (204 of 350 balls) also knotching a double century.