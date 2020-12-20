Australia vs India: Sydney, Brisbane Tests could be switched following new COVID-19 cluster

Sydney: The third and the fourth Test of the ongoing series between Australia and India, currently scheduled to be played in Sydney and Brisbane next month, could be switched following a new Covid-19 cluster in Sydney.

According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Cricket Australia are mulling over the idea of taking the third Test to The Gabba and switching the fourth match of the series to the Sydney Cricket Ground. According to the cricket board, the leading option was still to play third Test in Sydney but if not, the third match could be played in Brisbane from January 7-11 and the fourth one could be played in Sydney from January 15-19, the report further said.

The plan of holding the third Test in Brisbane has surfaced as it would allow the Australian and Indian teams, and television broadcast crews, to cross borders more easily.

If the Queensland government decides to close its border to people from Sydney due to the growing Covid-19 cluster in Sydney then it could make it impossible to travel from Sydney to Brisbane.

Another option which CA could look upon is to host the next two Tests in Melbourne, where the series will resume on Boxing Day (December 26) as it would require less movement for the administrators and broadcasters.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday announced increased restrictions as she revealed 30 new cases of community transmission, 28 of them linked to the Avalon outbreak and the other two from the northern beaches as well, the SMH report stated.

Australia have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series, following their emphatic eight-wicket win over India in the first Test played at the Adelaide Oval.