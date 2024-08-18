Australia To Host England For One-Off Test To Celebrate 150 Years Of Test Cricket At MCG In 2027

Australia and England will play a one-off Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2027 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the longest format of the game. Cricket Australia also confirmed the allocation of men’s international Test match hosting rights over the next seven seasons.

Australia and England will meet at the MCG in March 2027 in a one-off celebration of the first Test played in March 1877. It follows the enormously successful 1977 Centenary Test which Australia won, like the first Test, by 45 runs.

"The awarding of hosting rights for select men’s international Tests, one-day internationals, T20Is and other matches across the next seven summers (2024-25 to 2030-31) is the culmination of a series of strategic partnerships between CA and State and Territory Governments on behalf of Australian Cricket to provide greater certainty for fans and communities, and to grow cricket events across the country," the CA said in a release.

The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Test matches remain at the MCG and SCG respectively for the next seven seasons.

Adelaide Oval hosting the December 'Christmas Test' in the lead-up to Christmas from 2025/26 including a combination of Day-Night and Day Tests and also hosting a BBL New Year’s Eve match for the next seven seasons.

The Test match at Perth Stadium secured its position as the first Men’s Test of the summer until 2026/27. The Gabba to host Test cricket for at least the next two years, including a Men’s Ashes Day-Night Test in 2025/26, with discussions about future international cricket in Queensland ongoing.

CA is continuing to work closely with the Tasmanian, ACT and Northern Territory Governments on hosting rights over the next seven years, including the development of key stadia projects, so that as many people as possible across the country can attend international cricket.

The current women’s Future Tours Program including tours by New Zealand, India and the Women’s Ashes this season concludes in April 2025. Negotiations and announcements about match venues will commence when the new schedule is released in coming months.

Nick Hockley, CA CEO said: “We are confident this schedule ensures the best cricket will be played in the best venues at the right times across the country, including a fantastic mix of iconic Test matches, new blockbusters such as The West Test and Christmas Test and exciting Day-Night fixtures. Ensuring that cities across Australia get the best possible fixtures at the times they want is a challenging task – but we believe this plan delivers a fantastic schedule for cricket fans."

“We are enormously grateful for the strong support of State and Territory Governments and venue operators who will help us to deliver brilliant experiences across the country and maximise economic impact from these major events.

“The 150th anniversary Test Match at the MCG in March 2027, will be a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format of the game at one of the world’s great sporting arenas and we can’t wait to host England on that historic occasion," he added.