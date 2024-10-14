 Australia Suffer Huge Blow As Cameron Green Is Set To Miss Border Gavaskar Trophy Due To Lower Back Surgery
Green suffered the injury while playing against England in the recently concluded ODI series.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Australia cricket team suffered a major blow after Cameron Green was ruled out for rest of the season. After suffering his fifth lower back stress fracture, Green has opted for surgery and is set to miss at least six months of action. With Green opting to prioritise his injury over cricket, he is set to miss the upcoming Border Gavaskar series at home against India. Cameron Green suffered the injury while playing against England in the recently concluded ODI series. 

Besides Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Green will miss Sri Lanka tour and the Champions Trophy. However he could make it in time for the IPL, the WTC final in June (if Australia qualify), and the Test tour of West Indies in June-July next year.

Green has previously had four stress fractures in his lower back, which were recurring through his junior days all the way up to 2019, a year prior to his Test debut. Cricket Australia has also released a statement over Cameron Green;'s injury which said,

"Cam has a unique defect in an adjacent area to the fracture that is believed to be contributing to the injury. After thorough consultation it was determined Cameron would benefit from the surgery to stabilise the defect and reduce the risk of future recurrence."

Has this surgery been sucees in the past?

According to ESPNcricinfo, the surgery which Green will have has been performed on 26 patients over the course of nearly two decades by New Zealand-based surgeons Grahame Inglis and Rowan Schouten. 24 patients have returned to full fitness, with only Kyle Jamieson's being unsuccessful.

