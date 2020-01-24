Australia Open: Novak Djokovic sizzles past Yoshihito Nishioka to enter fourth round

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic barely got out of first gear in a sizzling performance to thrash Yoshihito Nishioka and move into the Australian Open fourth round Friday, closing in on a record eighth title.

The Serbian defending champion swept past the Japanese 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in just 85 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to reach a Grand Slam round of 16 for the 50th time - second only to Roger Federer's 67.

"That's definitely one of the best service matches I have had lately," said the world number two after firing down 17 aces, along with 40 winners.

"I was inspired by my coach Goran (Ivanisevic) who came out here today. He brings a lot of insight."

He will next play 14th seed Diego Schwartzman for a place in the quarter-finals after the Argentinian beat Djokovic's countryman Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7).